Shimla, Dec 4 (PTI) Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday said that most of the decisions taken in the Cabinet meetings held a year ago have been successfully implemented across the state.

Presiding over the Cabinet Sub-committee meeting here, he said that the 15 decisions that are remaining, pertaining to the forest, general administration, health, industry, revenue, transport, agriculture and personnel departments were also thoroughly discussed in the meeting, according to a statement.

The statement read that 273 out of 288 decisions taken in Cabinet meetings held from January to September 2023 have been successfully implemented.

Negi said that the decisions taken by the state government were in greater public interest and should be executed promptly. He further directed the officials to expedite the efforts so that the benefits reach the people at the earliest.

