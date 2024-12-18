Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Aditya Birla Housing Finance on Wednesday announced a partnership with National Housing Bank to realise the PM Awas Yojana vision of 'Housing for All'.

The non-bank lender will offer housing finance solutions to economically weaker sections (EWS), low-income groups (LIG), and middle-income groups (MIG) and target small-business owners, vendors, self-employed professionals, and salaried customers, as per a statement. ***** *Mashreq appoints Jyothi Bhatula as global head of MGN, MD MGN India

Middle East-based financial services company Mashreq on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jyothi Bhatula as the global head of Mashreq Global Network (MGN) and managing director of MGN India.

Bhatula will oversee the operations of MGN's distributed workforce platform across India, Pakistan, and Egypt, according to a statement. **** *Federal Bank partners with Ecofy to offer finance solutions

Private sector lender Federal Bank on Wednesday announced a partnership with the non-bank lender Ecofy to offer finance solutions for small businesses investing in commercial rooftop solar installations.

This will be the first comprehensive co-lending partnership, specifically designed for solar financing in the country, a statement claimed.

