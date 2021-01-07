New Delhi, January 7: Bharti Airtel's network recorded the top median download speed during August to October 2020, followed by Vodafone Idea, according to broadband service analytics firm Tutela. Vodafone Idea had the fastest upload speed during the same period, said Tutela, which claims to collect data from third-party mobile apps.

Airtel had the fastest median download speed at 10 megabits per second (Mbps). It was followed by Vodafone Idea with a median download speed of 9.4 Mbps and Jio at 6.5 Mbps.

According to the report, BSNL network had a speed of 2.8 Mbps. For upload speeds, Vodafone Idea was at the first spot with a median speed of 5.1 Mbps, followed by Airtel at 4.2 Mbps, Jio 3.4 Mbps, and BSNL at 1.7 Mbps. According to Tutela, there was strong competition between Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Jio in terms of network latency. Bharti Airtel Says It Has Never Charged Customers Separately for Interconnect Usage Charges and Its Unlimited Free Call Benefits Will Continue.

"Airtel had the most responsive network in Common Coverage Areas across India with 24 ms (milliseconds), however only 4.5 ms separated third place Jio from that top spot and only 2.5 ms difference between Airtel and Vodafone Idea," the report added.

According to telecom regulator Trai, Reliance Jio has the highest data speeds in the country. Other players, however, have countered the data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

"We are obsessed with delivering the best network experience to our customers. And these findings are a validation of our consistent efforts to remain ahead of the curve when it comes to network innovation and technology," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Tutela said its report was based on 615 billion network measurements including 62.9 million speed tests between August and October 2020.

