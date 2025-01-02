New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Shares of Ashok Leyland on Thursday surged over 6 per cent after the firm reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales in December 2024.

The stock jumped 5.88 per cent to settle at Rs 235.90 on the BSE. During the day, it soared 6.79 per cent to Rs 237.95.

At the NSE, it climbed 6.16 per cent to Rs 236.55.

Commercial vehicle maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales to 16,957 units in December 2024 compared to 16,154 units a year ago.

Domestic sales rose 4 per cent to 15,713 units from 15,153 units in December 2023, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in the domestic market were at 10,488 units over 9,932 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 6 per cent, it added.

