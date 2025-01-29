New Delhi, January 29: Shares of Bajaj Auto on Wednesday climbed nearly 5 per cent after the firm's consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024. The stock rallied 4.89 per cent to Rs 8,803.70 on the BSE. TVS Motor Q3 Results: Indian Automaker’s Net Profit Declines 6.6% in 3rd Quarter of FY25, Revenue Down 1.48%.

At the NSE, it advanced 4.86 per cent to Rs 8,807. Bajaj Auto on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit increased by 8 per cent to Rs 2,196 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on the back of robust exports. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 2,033 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Total revenue from operations was at Rs 13,169 crore for the third quarter compared with Rs 12,165 crore in the year-ago period, Bajaj Auto said in a regulatory filing. The company said it sold a total of 12,24,472 units in the third quarter, a 2 per cent increase over 12,00,997 units in the same period of last fiscal.

