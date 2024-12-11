Jammu, Dec 11 (PTI) An alleged bovine smuggler was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, police said.

Mohd Akram, a resident of Jojra Talab, has become a threat to the peaceful atmosphere in the district, thus warranting authorities to detain him under the PSA, a police spokesperson said.

He said several cases were registered against Akram, who was shifted to a jail after a police party executed his warrant of detention.

