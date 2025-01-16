Tirupati, Jan 15 (PTI) A three-year-old boy died after he slipped through the grill of a staircase in a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) facility here on Wednesday, police said.

"The boy accidentally fell down while playing with his brother. They came with their parents for darshan (visiting the deity),” the official told PTI.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Parade: Which State’s Tableaux Won’t Feature in Parade on Kartavya Path and Why.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm when the boy slipped from the first floor of Padmanabha Nilayam near verandah number three, said the official.

According to police, the family was waiting to visit the deity on Thursday evening when this tragedy happened and it came from Chinna Chow village in Kadapa district.

Also Read | What Is Quishing? How It Works and How To Protect Yourself From These Scams.

Police registered a case and are probing the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)