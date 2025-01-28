Bengaluru, Jan 28 (PTI) The Bengaluru Political Action Committee (B.PAC), a non-partisan citizen's group, has urged Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday to consider transplanting trees in Koramangala, instead of felling them, to facilitate the completion of the Ejipura flyover.

On January 21, BBMP issued a public notice stating that the Executive Engineer of the Ejipura flyover project had submitted an application for the removal of 157 trees standing along Koramangala 100 feet Road to construct flyover ramps and service roads on both sides.

BBMP had invited suggestions, objections and comments from the citizens under Section 8 (3) (vii) of the Karnataka Preservation of Tree Act, 1976.

People can write to the Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) and Tree Officer until January 31.

Taking to 'X', B.PAC has suggested that if they can be, trees should be transplanted as Bengaluru is getting hotter and water deficient every summer along with rising air pollution.

Some of the trees identified are over 6 metres tall, according to the list issued by the BBMP for public perusal. While the list contains a good number of Ficus Benjamina, Rain tree, Mahogany and Indian Cork tree, it also includes Banyan trees and other local species like 'Gobbara Mara'.

"Most trees are reasonably young and transplanting them to adjacent footpaths/ locality should not be difficult. We request the Forest department to conduct an inspection," wrote B.PAC on its various social media platforms.

After inspection, B.PAC has requested BBMP to prepare a list of trees that can be transplanted, as well as list the suitable locations nearby.

It also asked the BBMP to prepare a detailed plan to take care of trees until they stabilise.

The citizen body also suggested that for every tree that has to be cut, BBMP must prepare details of location for plantation of 10 saplings in its stead, as well as their care and monitoring routine.

Meanwhile, chief engineer of BBMP, Lokesh, who is in charge of the Ejipura flyover project, told PTI that the projected numbers of trees to be felled is merely an estimate and that BBMP will do its best to retain as many trees as possible.

The engineering division is under pressure to finish the long-delayed project. The deadline for the 2.5-km flyover connecting Ejipura and Kendriya Sadan has already been extended to December 2025.

