Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) A constable allegedly shot at a female colleague and later attempted suicide by shooting himself in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan Monday evening, an officer said.

Both are under treatment in serious condition, Chittorgarh Superintendent of Police Sudhir Joshi said.

The incident occurred at a place near Begun Police Station where Constable Poonam lives in a rented accommodation.

Constable Siyaram went to her place and opened fire with a service revolver. The woman received a gunshot in her chest.

Moments later, Siyaram attempted suicide by shooting himself.

Both were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition and were later admitted to the district hospital.

The SP said the matter was being investigated.

