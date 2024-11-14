New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Police has set up a dedicated police station for the 14-day India International Trade Fair (IITF) which began at the Bharat Mandapam here on Thursday, an official said.

On Thursday, a notification was issued by Lt Governor VK Saxena that stated the dedicated police station would be operational with effect from November 14 till the conclusion of the fair.

It has been named the Police Station India International Trade Fair, 2024, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, according to the notification.

An adequate number of staff led by an inspector-level officer as a Station House officer (SHO) has been deployed at the police station. He will further report to a DCP (Deputy Commissioner of Police), the official said.

More than 3,500 exhibitors from India and overseas are expected to participate in the 43rd edition of the IITF. It is likely to attract about one lakh visitors a day, the official further said.

The business days of IITF, 2024 is from November 14-18 and entry for general visitors will be from November 19-27.

