New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday directed Delhi Police for weekly interaction with senior citizens and requested divisional commissioner for setting up dedicated help desks for them at district magistrate offices.

Saxena interacted with over 600 senior citizens at the Raj Niwas during 'Samvaad@Raj Niwas' series of dialogues.

In a post on X, the LG said he has directed the Delhi Police to hold weekly interactions with the senior citizens. Police have been instructed to increase patrolling in vulnerable areas, he said.

Saxena also requested the divisional commissioner for dedicated help desks at DM offices for settlement of disputes concerning senior citizens.

During the interaction, the elderly people raised issues like waterlogging, dark spots, harassment and red tape at government offices, encroachment on footpaths, traffic congestion and road safety, and cyber and street crime, Saxena said.

Meanwhile, the LG also launched 'Smart Delhi Ideathon 2025' platform initiated by the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), in collaboration with the AICTE.

In another post on X, he said that the platform provides students an opportunity to actively contribute to the city's progress by finding solutions to the problems faced by the city. PTI VIT

