New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Newly-elected Delhi Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Friday expressed his gratitude to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and vowed to uphold with dedication the responsibilities entrusted to him.

Khichi was elected as the mayor of Delhi on Thursday, marking a significant victory for the ruling AAP in the national capital ahead of the Assembly polls due early next year.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Addressing a press conference here, the mayor said, "I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior leadership of the party. They have elevated a person from a modest background like me to this position and I am deeply thankful for their support."

Khichi also acknowledged the efforts of the AAP's leadership in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). "I want to thank our former mayor Shelly Oberoi and other leaders," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Their tenure brought significant achievements to the MCD, and my Deputy Mayor Ravinder Bhardwaj and I are committed to continuing that legacy, especially by improving Delhi's sanitation system," Khichi said.

"Under Kejriwal's leadership, 10,000 sanitation workers were regularised, and their salaries were credited in the first week of every month. Many such initiatives were successfully implemented during the last term, and we aim to build on these efforts," he added.

Khinchi also alleged that the BJP attempted to influence the MCD mayoral election through the lieutenant governor. "Their intent was clear, they did not want a Dalit to assume the mayor's position," he claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)