Thane, Dec 26 (PTI) A 48-year-old doctor has allegedly been duped of Rs 70 lakh by three persons, including a woman, who offered to sell him a flat in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, police said on Thursday.

The accused showed a flat located in Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else.

They took Rs 70 lakh from the doctor but did not give him possession of the flat, an official from Kalamboli police station said.

When the doctor demanded his money back, the accused evaded him.

The doctor on Tuesday approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the three accused under legal provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust, the official said.

