New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday said it has joined hands with JK Cement to support startups.

It said the partnership will enable access to cutting-edge infrastructure, manufacturing and R&D facilities, mentorship opportunities, pilot projects and university resources under JK Cement.

Also Read | January 8 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 8.

Joint Secretary in DPIIT Sanjiv said it is the right step in the direction of creating synergies with JK Cement to build a conducive environment for startups and innovators.

Director Startup India Sumeet Kumar Jarangal said this pro-startup initiative seeks to accelerate entrepreneurship, create viable solutions and drive sustainable development by supporting at least 10 startups and entrepreneurs over the next one year.

Also Read | FMGE 2024 Admit Card Out at natboard.edu.in: NBEMS Releases Hall Tickets for December Session of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, Know Steps To Download.

JK Cement Ltd is a leading manufacturer of grey and white cement and home-building solutions globally.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)