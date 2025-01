New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Friday declined nearly 7 per cent after the company's third quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock dropped 6.65 per cent to Rs 1,203.60 on the BSE.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

At the NSE, it tanked 6.66 per cent to Rs 1,203.50.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said its consolidated net profit increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,413 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Hyderabad-based drug major had reported a profit of Rs 1,379 crore for the October-December period of last fiscal.

Revenue increased to Rs 8,359 crore from Rs 7,215 crore a year ago, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)