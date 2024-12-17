New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory in outer Delhi's Bawana area on Tuesday but no one was injured, an official said.

"We received a call at 6.19 am and 15 fire tenders were pressed into service," the official of Delhi Fire Service said.

There are no reports of anyone injured so far, he said.

