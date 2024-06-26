New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Cyber criminals allegedly extorted Rs 2 lakh from an NDMC officer's wife threatening to expose her husband in media in a "rape case", police said on Wednesday.

According to the FIR, the victim had already transferred Rs 2 lakh, and was about to transfer Rs 1.5 lakh more, when her husband returned home and both reported the matter to police.

"On May 21, my wife received a call from a number and the caller identified himself as a CBI Crime Branch officer. They told my wife that I am involved in a rape case and threatened her to expose my name in media," read the FIR.

The officer, employed with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), further told the police that to hush up the matter, the cheaters allegedly asked for Rs 2 lakh from his wife, which she transferred to them and later they demanded another Rs 1.50 lakh.

"It was around 4pm, when I returned home after finishing my duty. My wife was in fear and narrated the entire matter," read the FIR.

After coming to know about the incident, the officer, along with his wife, reported about the fraud on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police on Monday registered an FIR under sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (fraud) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday and launched a probe into the matter, they said.

