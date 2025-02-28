New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Hostel management solutions provider FretBox on Friday said it is targeting to triple operations to over 100 universities in 2025 and assist around 1.25 lakh students.

FretBox provides AI-driven hostel management solutions to enhance convenience and security for students while streamlining administrative tasks for university staff.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Since its inception in 2023, FretBox has seen rapid adoption across 13 states, with 35 universities using the platform. The user base has grown significantly, increasing from just 5,000 users in March 2024 to 60,000 in February 2025.

The platform enables faster resolution of student complaints, allows students to share direct feedback with university administrators, and provides automated leave approvals, late entry tracking, and security alerts.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"FretBox aims to expand to 100 plus universities by 2025, creating an ecosystem that enhances the university experience for students, wardens, and administrators," Fretbox CEO Ashish Gupta said.

He further said FretBox enhances student safety through features like real-time tracking of hostel attendance, automated alerts for late entries, and mandatory parental consent for leave approvals.

"Integration with biometric devices and turnstile gates ensures that only authorised residents can access hostel premises," he added.

Additionally, digital meal booking, complaint resolution, and feedback mechanisms make daily hostel life more convenient for students.

Gupta said the company foresee biometric-based hostel access and AI-powered security surveillance to become the norm. Also, automated hostel fee payments and financial tracking for students and universities will be in big demand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)