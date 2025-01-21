Dehradun, Jan 21 (PTI) The Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy awarded the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) for its effective implementation of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, a domestic rooftop solar initiative.

Union minister Prahlad Joshi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma presented the award to UPCL Managing Director Anil Kumar Yadav at a programme organised in Jaipur, according to a statement issued here.

UPCL has also been given an incentive amount of Rs 9.5 crore for its performance.

Yadav said solar plants have been installed on the roofs of more than 14,000 houses in Uttarakhand so far under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which is producing about 50 MW of electricity.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has congratulated the UPCL for the award.

Dhami said, "Uttarakhand has achieved a great success in the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. This scheme helps improve the economic condition of the people by reducing dependence on traditional sources of energy. UPCL deserves congratulations for this achievement."

