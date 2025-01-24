Gurugram, Jan 24 (PTI) A local court sentenced three people to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each in a snatching case, police said on Friday.

The convicts, Gulfam, Nitin Vasu, from Devilal colony in Gurugram and Ankit, a native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh, were found guilty of snatching a mobile phone from a motorcycle driver on June 17, 2022, officials said.

The accused had also transferred money online using the victim's mobile phone, prompting the registration of an FIR at Sector 10 A police station, they added.

Following their arrest, police collected all the evidence and witnesses against the accused and presented them before the court, police said.

Based on the evidence and witnesses, the court of Additional Session Judge Sandeep Chauhan on Thursday sentenced the three to 10 years of life in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on them, a spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

