Dehradun, Dec 27 (PTI) The MeT department has predicted cold wave conditions and heavy snowfall at isolated places located above 2500 metres in the hill districts of Uttarakhand on Saturday.

A holiday has been declared in all government, non-government schools and anganwadi centres in the Chamoli district in view of the MeT department's warning.

Additional District Information Officer Ravindra Negi said that in view of the forecast of heavy snowfall and cold wave by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari has declared a holiday in all government, non-government, private schools from class 1 to 12 and anganwadi centers in the Chamoli district on Saturday for the safety of students.

Overcast conditions prevailed in various districts of the hill state, including Dehradun, on Friday, intensifying the chill.

Isolated heavy snowfall and cold wave conditions have also been predicted for Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, pauri, Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Almora, Champawat, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar and Haridwar districts.

