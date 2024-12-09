Jaipur, Dec 9 (PTI) Policymakers, industry leaders and water resource experts on Monday held discussions on the challenges of water security and innovative solutions through technology and governance frameworks.

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that industries must adopt reuse and recycling as effective measures.

"Our water requirements will only increase. Industries must adopt reuse and recycling as effective measures. We, as policymakers, industrialists, and the agricultural community, must resolve to save water for future generations and pursue sustainable solutions," he said while speaking at a thematic session on 'Regional Water Security: Technology and Governance' during the Rising Rajasthan Summit here.

"We must look to Israel's efficient water management practices, like drip irrigation, and focus on reducing water requirements for irrigation," he added.

Rajasthan's water resources minister Suresh Singh Rawat said that the state government was dedicated to preserving surface water and ensuring the revitalization of groundwater to meet future needs.

Abhay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Water Resources- Rajasthan government said that Rajasthan is a water-stressed state and every drop should be utilised through sustainable management.

"We must enhance dam capacity, address groundwater issues, and focus on efficient planning," he said.

A joint declaration was also signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, State of Israel and the Water Resources Department, Government of Rajasthan to enhance international cooperation in the field of water resources.

A Letter of Intent (LOI) was also signed between the Government of Rajasthan and the Embassy of Denmark to collaborate on the rejuvenation of the Saraswati Paleochannel (the preserved remains of the Saraswati river).

