New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) State-owned Ireda has sanctioned Rs 3,000 crore for green energy projects across Odisha, the company's CMD Pradip Kumar Das on Monday. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda), under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE), is engaged in providing finance to mainly renewable energy projects.

"Ireda has already sanctioned over Rs 3,000 crore for green energy projects across Odisha, covering solar, hydro, ethanol and renewable energy manufacturing sectors," Das said in a statement.

It has envisioned a 10-15 per cent contribution to the renewable energy debt financing space in India's transition to green energy, he added.

