Alappuzha (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) The Kerala Police on Friday arrested two criminals booked by their Tamil Nadu counterparts, according to officers.

The arrest followed an investigation into the thefts in Alappuzha district last year reportedly operated by the notorious 'Kuruva thieves' gang.

The two were apprehended in Rajakumari, a town in the hill district, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Karuppayya and Nagaraju.

According to the police officials, the suspects will be handed over to the Nagercoil Police in Tamil Nadu.

"The two individuals are not involved in any criminal cases in Kerala. However, they had been hiding in Rajakumari after being booked by the Tamil Nadu police," a police officer said.

According to the police, the infamous gang of 'Kuruva thieves' from Tamil Nadu, is specialised in theft and is known to resort to violence or even murder if met with resistance.

Their involvement was suspected in thefts in Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts in November last year.

Following this, the police were looking out for the culprits.

