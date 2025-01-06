New Delhi, January 6: Realty firm Macrotech Developers Ltd on Monday reported a 32 per cent increase in its sales bookings to Rs 4,510 crore for the quarter ended December on account of better demand for its residential properties. Its sales bookings or pre-sales stood at Rs 3,410 crore in the year-ago period.

Macrotech Developers, which sells properties under Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. "We achieved our best ever quarter pre-sales of Rs 45.1 billion (Rs 4,510 crore), showing 32 per cent Y-o-Y (year-on-year) growth," Macrotech Developers said in a regulatory filing.

During the first nine months of this fiscal year, the company has clocked a 25 per cent growth in its sales bookings to Rs 12,820 crore from Rs 10,300 crore in the corresponding period of 2023-24 financial year. Macrotech Developers registered a 20 per cent growth in its sale bookings (pre-sales) to a record Rs 14,520 crore during 2023-24 financial year as against Rs 12,060 crore in the previous year.

The company has given a guidance of achieving 21 per cent annual growth in sale bookings this fiscal to Rs 17,500 crore. Macrotech Developers has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune residential property markets. It has entered Bengaluru housing market as well.

Besides housing, the company is into the development of industrial and logistics parks across many states.

