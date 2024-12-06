Mathura, Dec 5 (PTI) The entire staff of the sub-registrar office in Mathura Sadar has been transferred allegedly for not providing the original deed of a allotted flat to a senior citizen in time, officials said on Thursday.

"A two-member committee has been formed to nominate the person who will investigate the matter", ADM (FR) Yoganand Pandey said. Dy. DG (registration) Ayodhya division Niranjan Kumar and Avinash Pandey, newly promoted DG (registration) will nominate the enquiry officer.

He said, displaying zero tolerance against corruption, Minister for Stamp and Registration Ravindra Jaiswal has transferred three employees of the Mathura Sadar office of sub-registrar.

Sub registrar Mathura Sadar Ajai Kumar Tripathi, Pradeep Upadhyay kanistha Sahayak (Registration) and Satish Kumar Chaudhary Kanistha Sahayak (Registration) have been transferred. The trio had failed to provide original deeds related to a flat allotted by Mathura Vrindavan Development Authority for Rs 75 lakh to a senior citizen, officials said.

The minister had received a complaint on the phone from a senior citizen as he was not given his original deed in time, the officials said.

