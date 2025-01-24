Chennai, Jan 24 (PTI) A medical analysis laboratory, estimated at an outlay of Rs 29.67 crore, will be set up in Coimbatore, an official from the Drugs Control and Controlling Authority said here on Friday.

The laboratory, which will be established with contributions from both the Centre and state governments, aims to ensure the safety and efficiency of medical devices and products, and will generate jobs for analysts, said M N Sridhar, Director of the Drugs Control and Controlling Authority.

The government will also conduct training programmes for drug inspectors to enhance their skills, he added.

Sridhar made these comments at an event here marking the entry of the European firm IMQ Group into the domestic market.

IMQ Group specialises in testing and inspection services for electronics and product conformity, with a special emphasis on medical devices.

IMQ Group, through its joint venture firm Elettra Tech Labs Pvt Ltd (IMQ India), will deliver world-class services while fostering local expertise and market growth, said Vincenzo de Martino, President and CEO of IMQ Group.

IMQ India will be led by CEO Stefano Ferretti and COO Kiran Raju Narayan. The company will prioritise the medical device sector and plans to expand into the advanced testing technologies vertical, the company added.

Robust economic growth, bolstered by initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive Scheme, positions India as a key global player in electronics and medical devices.

IMQ India's launch aligns with the country's drive for innovation and sustainability, contributing to the development of a skilled workforce and advanced industrial capabilities, the company said.

