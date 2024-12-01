Thane, Dec 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Avinash Jadhav has resigned as the chief of Thane and Palghar districts taking responsibility for the party's rout in the region in the assembly elections.

Jadhav lost against BJP's sitting MLA Sanjay Kelkar in the Thane assembly constituency.

Also Read | How To Apply for PAN 2.0? Complete Step-by-Step Process, Types of PAN Cards, and Everything You Need to Know.

Jadhav stated that he was accepting the responsibility for the MNS's defeat in the elections in Thane and Palghar districts.

The MNS had fielded 125 candidates across Maharashtra but failed to secure a single seat.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 1, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)