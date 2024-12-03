New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) State-owned NBCC Ltd on Tuesday said it has bagged work order of Rs 213 crore from Motilal Nehru College in Delhi University.

NBCC and Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of various infrastructure works at the college, with a total project value of Rs 213 crore, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | What Is 'Tankhah', Religious Punishment Given to Sukhbir Singh Badal by Akal Takht in 2015 Sacrilege Case?.

"This collaboration aims to significantly enhance the infrastructure of Motilal Nehru College, with key projects including the development of a new auditorium, the expansion of academic buildings and the construction of modern hostel facilities. The development will be carried out in multiple phases, with the first phase set to begin shortly," NBCC said.

The projects, set to be completed over the next few years, will significantly bolster the college's ability to offer top-tier educational and extracurricular experiences for its students.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: AAI Invites Applications for 197 Graduate, Diploma and ITI Trade Apprentice Posts, Know Steps To Apply.

NBCC is into project management consultancy and real estate businesses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)