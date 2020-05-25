Latest News | Nucleus Software Q4 Net Profit Jumps over 64% to Rs 28.14 Crore

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) IT company Nucleus Software Exports has reported 64.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 28.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 17.08 crore for the same period a year ago, Nucleus Software said in a statement.

Its revenue from operations grew 8.84 per cent to Rs 138.23 crore during the period under review from Rs 127 crore in the March 2019 quarter.

The company said its product business revenue for the March 2020 quarter was at Rs 111.9 crore as compared to Rs 100.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was at Rs 9.69, the statement said.

"We are living through unprecedented times and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unfolding. However, I am pleased by the way our business rapidly adapted to the changing situation with 100 per cent of our staff working from home, days before the nationwide lockdown came into force," Nucleus Software CEO R P Singh said.

He added that during the year, Nucleus recorded 32 product orders and gained its 50th cloud customer.

For FY20, the company reported 19.3 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 88.99 crore, while revenue was up 7.6 per cent to Rs 520.83 crore as compared to the previous fiscal.

The global strength of employees at Nucleus Software was at 2,137 at the end of March 2020.

