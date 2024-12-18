New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Food & beverages major PepsiCo India has launched the RevolutioNari Conference and Awards 2024 here recognising the contributions of women in agriculture.

Ten women farmers across India were recognised for setting examples by leading and inspiring others towards more meaningful contributions to the sector.

They were selected after evaluation by an external jury comprising of sector experts headed by Ramesh Chand, Member at NITI Aayog.

PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha said: "Through our RevolutioNari initiative, which aims to empower 1 million women across India by 2026, we are driving tangible, positive societal impact."

*** LT Foods launches Non-GMO Certified global gourmet food * LT Foods Ltd has launched a Non-Genetically Modified Organism (Non-GMO) Certified global gourmet food - Daawat Jasmine Thai Rice for Indian consumers.

Known for its naturally fragrant aroma and soft texture, Jasmine Thai Rice is the authentic Thai Hom Mali, sourced from Thailand.

