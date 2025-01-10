New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned PFC on Friday said its arm PFC Consulting has transferred a project special purpose vehicle (SPV) to Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd for Rs 7.43 crore.

The SPV, Kudankulam ISTS Transmission Ltd is established for evacuation of power from Kudankulam Unit - 3 & 4 (2x 1000 MW), a regulatory filing said.

Kudankulam ISTS Transmission is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PFC Consulting Ltd.

The process for sale and transfer of the SPV to the successful bidder (PGCIL) was completed on January 10, 2025.

The consideration received for this transaction is Rs 7.43 crore as per the share purchase agreement, the filing said.

