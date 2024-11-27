Mangaluru (Karnataka) Nov 27 (PTI) Police seized 50 grams of MDMA, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh, along with a car and arrested three persons in this connection.

Mobile phones, a digital weighing scale, and a glass tube were confiscated, bringing the total value to Rs 7.77 lakh, they said.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal identified the arrested individuals as Gautham (22) from Maria Church Compound, Talapady, Karthik (27) from Kumpala, and Nikhil (28) from Ganesh Nagara, Thokkottu.

Following a tip-off about drug peddling near an industrial area, police conducted a raid on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Investigations are underway.

