Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) Thane civic body disconnected 2,606 tap connections in the municipal area and seized 411 motor pumps in December over pending water bill dues.

The Water Supply Department also sealed 73 pump rooms and issued notices to 2,330 defaulters to recover pending water bills, the Thane Municipal Corporation stated in a release on Wednesday.

The TMC has recovered water bill arrears amounting to Rs 77.98 crore from April to December 2024 under the "Dhadak" campaign.

