Hardoi (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) A local court has awarded life sentence to a man for hacking his wife to death in 2020.

Additional District Judge Achhe Lal Saroj on Monday also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict Kamlesh.

The FIR in the case was registered on December 11, 2020 by the victim's father who alleged that Kamlesh sacrificed his wife to cure his illness.

During investigation it was found that Kamlesh was suffering from filariasis and had even sacrificed pigs several times.

