Ballia (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old Dalit boy in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on November 22 when Ajit Yadav (22) lured the boy to his home and sexually assaulted him, police said.

Ballia Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said on the complaint of the boy's grandmother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act., against the accused.

Police arrested Yadav and presented him in the local court where he was sent to jail in judicial custody, the SP said.

