Rampur (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his brother-in-law and his associates over a financial dispute in the Swar Kotwali area here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased identified Salauddin was rushed to a private hospital by his family members and police late on Tuesday evening where doctors declared him dead on arrival

Also Read | Vinesh Phogat, Pooja Sharma, Aruna Roy: All About 3 Indians Who Featured in BBC's 100 Inspiring Women List 2024.

Salauddin was the only brother to five sisters, and his death has been mourned deeply by his family members.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said an FIR has been registered based on a complaint lodged by Salauddin's uncle Asgar Ali, naming Abrar, the deceased's brother-in-law, and his aides Mohammed Ahmed and Ameer Ahmed as accused.

Also Read | Why Is Maharashtra Assembly Winter Session Held in Nagpur? Know History and Reason Behind Nagpur Being State’s Winter Capital.

"The murder looks like the fallout of a financial disagreement. We have registered a case and formed three teams to apprehend the accused who will be arrested soon," the officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)