Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police have arrested a man, following an encounter, for allegedly raping a 2-year-old girl here, officials said on Sunday.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police were conducting a routine check when they saw a black motorcycle. When they tried to stop it, the motorcyclist fled, Circle Officer Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said.

The police chased the motorcycle and stopped it at a bridge. However, the motorcyclist opened fire at them and the police retaliated and injured him, the CO said.

The accused was later identified as Kallu, a resident of the Palwal district of Haryana. During the investigation, the police found that he had raped a 2-year-old girl of his family on Saturday, CO added.

He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

