Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 14 (PTI) A court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of kidnapping and murdering his nine-year-old nephew, a lawyer said.

Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam also slapped a fine of Rs 57,000 on Tahir, Assistant District Government Counsel (Criminal) Vijay Kumar Sharma said.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2024 Theme: What Are Symptoms of Diabetes? How To Prevent Diabetes? Know About Government of India’s Diabetes Prevention Initiatives.

The lawyer said Rafiq, a resident of a locality in Khurja Nagar, had informed the police that on September 12, 2016, a camel had come to his neighbourhood, attracting local children, including his 9-year-old nephew Shadan.

While all the children returned home, Shadan did not, prompting an extensive search. When Shadan could not be found, the police registered a case against unknown persons and began their investigation, he said.

Also Read | Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2024: Celebrating Tribal Heritage on Bhagwan Birsa Munda Jayanti.

The following day, Shadan's maternal uncle, Tahir, visited Shadan's family and handed them a note demanding a ransom of Rs 3 lakh. However, two locals had seen Tahir with Shadan on September 12. When they learned Shadan was missing, they informed his family, which led to Tahir's arrest, Sharma said.

During interrogation, Tahir confessed to the crime, stating he had kidnapped Shadan for ransom and subsequently took him to an abandoned brick kiln in Hazratpur, where he murdered him by bludgeoning him with a brick and hid the body there, the lawyer said.

The police recovered Shadan's body from the kiln along with the brick used in the murder and Shadan's slippers based on Tahir's confession.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Varun Mohit Nigam, found Tahir guilty, sentencing him to life imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 57,000, Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)