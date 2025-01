Etawah (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman died after being hit by an unidentified vehicle while crossing the Agra-Etawah highway on Friday morning, police said.

Station House Officer Ram Sahay Singh said Omvati was crossing the highway near Dudha village to get fodder for her cattle when an unidentified vehicle hit her.

The woman was taken to Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, where she died during treatment, the officer said.

He said the body has been sent for post-mortem.

