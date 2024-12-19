New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The US is working on its commitment to open a Consulate in Bengaluru next month, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti said on Thursday.

The US had earlier announced that it will open two new consulates in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

Pointing out that the US was the only major country that does not have a consulate in Bengaluru, Garcetti said, "So we're working very hard on that. I hope to announce some good news in that shortly, we already have the Foreign Commercial Service in Bengaluru... We are committed to seeing our commitment to opening up Bengaluru consulate, hopefully in January."

He made the remarks during an interactive session organised by the US-India Business Council (USIBC) here.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)