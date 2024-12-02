New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured two solar module supply orders totalling 524 MW from renewable energy companies.

The supply is scheduled to commence in ongoing financial year 2024-25 and continue till 2025-26, Waaree Energies said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Chalo March: Why Are Farmers Protesting Again? From MSP To Land Acquisition Act, Know Key Demands of Kisan Andolan Here.

"Waaree Energies has secured orders for module supply 364 MWp and 160 MWp from prominent companies," it said.

The customers are engaged in the business of owning, developing, and operating renewable power projects in India, it said.

Also Read | Wipro Bonus Share Record Date: Wipro Announces Bonus Shares in 1:1 Ratio, Fixes December 3 as Record Date – All Details Here.

The company did not disclose the value of the order.

Waaree Energies, one of the major players in the solar energy industry in India, is focused on PV module manufacturing with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW as of June 30, 2023.

It operates five manufacturing facilities-- one each in Surat, Tumb, Nandigram and Chikhli in Gujarat, and one in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)