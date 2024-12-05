Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) A black bear that had strayed into a residential area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was captured alive by the Department of Wildlife Protection, an official spokesman said on Thursday.

The bear was caught alive from the Baila village of Mandi tehsil and was later released in the Tata Kutti Wildlife Sanctuary, the spokesman said.

He said the panicked villagers alerted the department after noticing the beast entering the village from the nearby forest area on Wednesday.

The department called for greater awareness and cooperation from the public to ensure the safety of both humans and animals, emphasising the need for continued efforts to protect forests and wildlife corridors.

