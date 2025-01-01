Lalitpur (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) A young couple was found dead in a village here on Wednesday, police said adding that they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Mithun Kushwaha (22), who was said to be in a relationship with Kamini, was found hanging from a tree about a kilometre away from Bigha Rajpur village, Lalitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar said. Kamini's body was found in a field behind her house in "suspicious" circumstances.

"It appears that both individuals died by suicide," ASP Kumar added.

Meanwhile, City Police Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Narayan Rai said that when Mithun's body was retrieved from the tree, his hands were tied with a muffler. Kamini was found with a rope tied tightly around her neck and froth was observed coming from her mouth.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and further investigation is underway.

