Police Marathon: Matebor, Muriuki Lead Elite Foreign Field

Mumbai, Feb 7 (PTI) Albert Matebor and Muriuki Shelmith of Kenya along with over 20 elite foreign athletes will feature in the inaugural edition of the Maharashtra Police International Marathon, scheduled to be flagged off from Gateway of India here on February 9.

Albert Matebor (39) has won multiple marathons at the national and international level and has a personal best of 2:05:25.

Albert is closely followed by Ethiopia's Zike Atlaw Debebe, who won the Pune International Marathon with a time of 2:17:17, a media release said here on Friday.

In the women's full marathon, Muriuki Shelmith, who is the winner of the Athens Marathon and secured 10th place in the Commonwealth Games, will lead the field followed by Sheila Chesang, winner of the Kuala Lumpur Marathon.

Closely following them will be Elias Mola of Kenya, whose recent achievements include 8th position in the Delhi Half Marathon and 3rd position in Hoka One Nice Half Marathon and Diego Garcia Half Marathon, it added.

