Puthandu 2025: Rajinikanth Fan Celebrates Tamil New Year in Unique Way by Honouring Superstar at Temple Inside His Residence

    Agency News ANI| Apr 14, 2025 11:39 PM IST
    Rajinikanth fan celebrates Tamil New Year (Image source/ANI)

    Madurai, April 14: Karthik, a Rajinikanth fan from Madurai, celebrated Tamil New Year in a unique way by honoring the superstar at a temple he built within his residence. The temple, which was inaugurated a few months ago, features a 300 kg idol of the actor and stands as a testament to Karthik's devotion. Karthik, who regards Rajinikanth as a God, celebrated the Tamil New Year festival with his family members in the temple. The space has become a shrine dedicated to the actor, highlighting the massive admiration and love Rajinikanth commands across the country. Rajinikanth Finally Breaks Silence on His Controversial 1995 Speech Against Jayalalithaa in ‘RMV The King Maker’ Documentary (Watch Video).

    Rajinikanth is one of the most versatile actors in India. He has a massive following all over the country. Karthik built a temple for Rajinikanth at his house in Madurai. The actor's fan, Karthi, converted a part of his house into a temple for Rajinikanth and dedicated it to the actor. The temple has Rajinikanth's idol, weighing 300 kg. ‘Vettaiyan’ Release Date: Rajinikanth’s Action-Drama To Clash With Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ on THIS Date; Check Out New Poster of Thalaiva As Supercop!.

    Puthandu, commonly known as Tamil New Year, is being celebrated on April 14, 2025. "A few months ago, Rajinikanth invited us, and we had the opportunity to meet him in person. He gave us many gifts.We will continue to worship him," he said.

