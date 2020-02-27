Sehwag Hails Shafali Verma, Calls Her a Rockstar

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag on Thursday heaped praise on Shafali Verma after her brilliant performance against New Zealand women in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup."Wah bhai Wah ! Great effort by the girls to hold on to their nerves and beat New Zealand and qualify for the semi finals of the #T20WorldCup Shafali Varma is a rockstar. Anand aa raha hai ladkiyon ka performance dekhne mein," Sehwag tweeted.Verma played a knock of 46 runs off just 34 balls. After being asked to bat first, she provided India with a good start in the match and the team managed to put up a total of 133 runs.India women then successfully defended the target and secured a four-run victory in the match to cruise into the semi-finals of the premier tournament.Former batsman VVS Laxman also congratulated the team for qualifying in the semi-finals."Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a wonderful win against New Zealand and qualifying for the semifinals. The bowlers were excellent in defending 132 and Shafali Varma has been absolutely top class for India. Well done girls. #T20WorldCup," Laxman tweeted.India women will now take on take on Sri Lanka on February 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)