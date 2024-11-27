New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Athletics Federation of India on Wednesday unveiled plans for 10 specialised workshops aimed at upgrading coaching expertise and boosting athletic performance across the country.

The workshops will feature renowned global experts, including Neeraj Chopra's former coach Dr Klaus Bartonietz and Don Babbitt for throws, Loren Seagrave and Jonas Dodoo for sprints and hurdles, Gunter Lange and Scott Simmons for middle and long-distance training, and Valeri Obidko for jumps.

Sessions on strength and conditioning, as well as general training methodology, will also be conducted, the AFI stated in a release.

"AFI has already conducted 36 batches of AFI Pre-Level 1 Coaching Course, 12 WA CECS Level 1 courses, 10 CECS Level 2 courses this year," stated AFI secretary Ravinder Chaudhry.

"We are likely to enhance the number in future. World's best experts along with the best Indian coaches will be engaged to conduct these workshops."

