Sydney, Jan 2 (PTI) India pacer Akash Deep has developed a stiff back and could be rendered doubtful for the final Test match against Australia starting here on Friday.

Akash had taken five wickets from two Tests in Brisbane and Sydney but had been a bit unlucky with multiple catches dropped off his bowling during the series.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2024: How To Watch NZ vs SL Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

Akash has bowled a total of 87.5 overs across two Test matches and it could have been a case of a slightly more bowling workload in the Boxing Day Test.

The hard Australian grounds could cause knee ankle and back issue for pacers.

Also Read | Why Is IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 is Called Pink Test? Check Out History and Reasons.

In case Akash is unfit, one among Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna could make it to a playing eleven.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)