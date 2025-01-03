New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) Keeping the momentum of 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' initiative alive, jawans from the Indian Army and wrestler Sangram Singh will take part in a campaign against drugs at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on Sunday.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' movement was launched by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Sangram Singh is an Indian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter and former Commonwealth heavyweight wrestling champion.

The event will kickstart from the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here and is likely to witness more than 500 cyclists – which will also include Sports Authority of India (SAI) campers and senior officials of various cycling clubs in the national capital.

Previously, the cycling event was held simultaneously at over 2800 locations in India with the notable participation of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The movement also promotes environment-friendly practices to decrease air pollution levels across the country.

The 'Fit India Sundays on Cycle' is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) and MY Bharat.

Events are simultaneously held nationwide at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) and the Khelo India centres (KICs). 7/21/2024

